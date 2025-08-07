OKC Thunder bring educational programs to schools across the state.

OKC Thunder gets ready for the new school year with innovative educational programs. Discover STEM-focused events, Rumble visits, and more.

By: Victor Pozadas

The school year is right around the corner, and the Oklahoma City Thunder are bringing the energy for students with fun educational opportunities offered at certain schools across the state.

OKC Thunder Director of Community Engagement Jennifer Watson shared the outreach vision for the Thunder, which described what types of events and activities students can look forward to.

"We have some exciting programs for the school year," Watson said. "We have opportunities for Rumble to come to your school, we even have opportunities for kids to come and do our field trip days."

Watson mentioned that these educational programs will be organized and hosted all throughout the school year, which includes the Devon Sports Lab.

"That is teaching some STEM skills for kids in a fun way, including and incorporating basketball," she said. "It doesn't have to be that typical. You think of the educational style. It's fun."

Teachers from elementary all the way to early high school can sign up and be a part of the list of events the Thunder are planning for Oklahoma students.

You can find all the information, including how to signup, at their official Thunder School Resources website.