Oklahoma pediatrician now facing aggravated manslaughter charge in Florida

Oklahoma City pediatrician, Neha Gupta, faces aggravated manslaughter charge in Florida for the death of her daughter, contradicting her drowning claim.

By: Tevis Hillis

An Oklahoma City pediatrician—initially arrested for first-degree murder—is now facing a lesser charge of aggravated manslaughter of a child in Florida.

Neha Gupta is accused of killing her 4-year-old daughter while the two were staying at a rental home near Miami earlier this summer.

This new charge means Gupta is no longer eligible for the death penalty. If convicted, she could face up to 30 years in prison.

Aggravated manslaughter is not a charge used in Oklahoma, but in Florida, it applies when someone is believed to have caused the death of a person under the age of 18.

“In other words, she committed some act, a negligent act, that caused the death," said Irven Box, News 9 Legal Analyst

Box says this move surprised him. He points to the medical examiner's report, which appears to contradict what Gupta told investigators, that her daughter drowned in the pool.

“Maybe they think they just do not have enough evidence, but based on what I have seen on the autopsy report that the medical examiners have revealed, it shows everything with her or someone doing a deliberate act," said Box.

On Thursday, Gupta’s attorneys appeared in a Miami-Dade courtroom and filed a written not guilty plea.

Her attorney, Michael Mirer, told News 9 the charge is a "rush to judgment" by the Miami-Dade County Sheriff, calling the child’s death an accident and a tragedy. He also pointed out that the State Attorney’s Office has not charged her with murder.

Gupta was arrested at her Oklahoma City home on July 1.

Gupta told Florida investigators she and her daughter had spent the day at the beach before returning to their rental home. She said they ate dinner and went to sleep, and that in the middle of the night, she heard a noise and found her daughter in the pool.

But the medical examiner's findings do not align with her version of events.

“She said the child had a big dinner, the ME found no food in the child’s stomach. She said she drowned in the pool, the ME found no water in the lungs," said Box.

The autopsy also showed injuries inside the child’s mouth consistent with smothering, not CPR, and concluded the girl was already dead before entering the pool.

The aggravated manslaughter charge is a bondable offense, meaning Gupta could be released before her trial, which is scheduled for November.