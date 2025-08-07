How to help children adjust to new school year

As the new school year approaches, Sunbeam Family Services' Kaydee Norton shares insights on how families can ease into the transition and manage the mixed emotions children often experience.

By: Destini Pittman

The upcoming school year is fast approaching, and that transition can bring stress for many children. Kaydee Norton with Sunbeam Family Services shared how parents and caregivers can support students during this challenging time.

While kids might be excited to return to school, those feelings often coexist with nervousness.

"You can be super excited to go back to see your friends, to see your favorite teachers," Norton said. "You might be a little nervous about homework or ... that change if you went from middle school to high school."

Establishing a routine is important, but Norton recommends starting small.

"Trying not to make just one big change for the whole family, because this isn't just a one-person thing, this impacts the entire family," she said.

Norton also said to prioritize helping children identify and express their emotions.

"Children a lot of times don't yet have words or knowledge of certain feelings they might have," said Norton. "For example, a really good way to model that is 'I just finished this really big project. Look, I cleaned this entire room myself,' and a kiddo might be like, 'Oh, that's what excitement might be.'"

Every parent and child is different, Norton said, so it’s important to meet your child where they are and support their individual needs.

