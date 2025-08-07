Surviving the unexpected: Metro woman allegedly assaulted by trusted friend

22-year-old Teighlor Farris shares her traumatic assault experience by a trusted friend. Learn about her recovery journey, ongoing court case, and resourceful actions.

By: Jennifer Pierce

The Oklahoma County District Attorney's office is prosecuting a hand full of domestic violence murders this year. Experts say domestic violence is not only between intimate partners but can involve family members and close friends.

A metro woman told News 9 her story of being brutally assaulted by someone she trusted. A close friend she initially felt safe around. He is now facing two counts of domestic assault and battery charges out of Cleveland County.

The photos are graphic reminders of what 22-year-old Teighlor Farris endured last month.

“The assault broke both side of my nose, my septum,” said Teighlor Farris, domestic abuse victim. “He broke all the bones around my eye socket. They were worried about my eye falling in, so that was all crushed.”

The injuries went beyond what you can see.

“I’ve had really bad headaches, been passing out,” said Farris. “I have to go to a concussion specialist.”

Farris said the accused abuser slammed her face in a car door and punched her repeatedly in the face.

“I couldn’t drive, I couldn’t go to work, I couldn’t eat, I couldn’t garden, I couldn’t do anything for three weeks,” said Farris. “While he was just out around hanging out with friends, hanging with his family.”

Farris has a victim's protective order against the suspect. According to Cleveland County court records, Tyler Jones was ordered to wear a GPS monitor and is not allowed to contact Farris as part of the ongoing criminal case.

“She honestly could have died and as my little sister that’s scary not only as a person but because of how small she is,” said Kameron Thomas, victim’s sister. “And how serious a situation that could have been very quickly, even more so than what it is right now.”

An assault Farris never expected to come from a friend.

“It’s someone I cared about and loved and was a really good friend,” said Farris. “I never thought anything like this would happen to me.”

Farris is still recovering and struggling to make ends meet due to missing work. She has started a GoFundMe page to help pay for her housing, hospital, and attorney bills.

The suspect has a court hearing next Tuesday and there is a hearing for the protective order next month.