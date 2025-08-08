Wilson Fire Chief and wife accused of embezzling $380,000

Former Wilson insurance agents, Curtiss and Kilby Nipp, face embezzlement charges for misusing approximately $380,000 in client premiums.

By: Destini Pittman

The Wilson Fire Chief and his wife are facing embezzlement charges, according to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation.

The OSBI said the Wilson Police Department requested an investigation into allegations against 49-year-old Curtiss Nipp and his wife, 48-year-old Kilby Nipp. Both were insurance agents at the Wayne Wood Agency and had worked with the City of Wilson since 2020.

OSBI agents discovered the City of Wilson held two policies with Oklahoma Mutual Assurance Group (OMAG) through the Wayne Wood Agency. In Nov. 2023, payment plans were arranged for annual premium payments, one for each policy.

Over the following months, investigators found OMAG was missing thousands of dollars in payments. The OSBI said Curtiss and Kilby instead used the money for personal expenses and debt payments. They also failed to deposit customers' cash premium payments, which were not used for their intended purposes.

The investigation revealed the couple embezzled approximately $380,000 in client premium payments between January 2023 and November 2024. As a result, several customers were left with lapsed or canceled policies.

Curtiss and Kilby were arrested Aug. 6 and booked into the Carter County Jail on charges of embezzlement.

The OSBI said the investigation is ongoing.