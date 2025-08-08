OSDE board members respond to Speaker Hilbert's claims on Walters' investigation: 'We are deeply disturbed'

The OSDE board members released a joint statement in response to Speaker Hilbert's claims that a movie airing on television in State Superintendent Ryan Walters' office is what was seen showing inappropriate material during a meeting last month.

By: Drake Johnson

Becky Carson and fellow board member Ryan Deatherage said they saw a video showing nude women on a TV in the State Superintendent Ryan Walters' office during the July 25 meeting.

Hilbert, through an investigation of his own, said it was a Jackie Chan movie titled "The Protector." Authorities confirmed to us that the investigation into what was played on the TV is still ongoing.

Carson shared the following statement to News 9/News On 6, and said this statement is on behalf of the Oklahoma Board of Education:

"What we saw on TV is content that would get the certificate of any teacher in this state revoked had it showed up on a classroom TV. Now we have to ask the question. Why did Superintendent Walters lie about the tv being connected to the internet and what he saw on the tv that day? He repeatedly called the board members liars and attempted to destroy our reputation. We are deeply disturbed by the events of the last week and a half, but we will continue to work for the students of Oklahoma.”

Walters had accused Carson and the other state board member who reported the incident liars and said they were working with Governor Stitt to attack him. During an interview on Friday, Walters avoided saying whether or not he would apologize for those comments and said he is "moving forward."

"I've made my comments. We're moving forward. I'm going to have the best school year ever. We are working to make sure that our schools are as successful as possible for our kids. And so I've made my comments on that, and I'm moving forward," said Walters.

