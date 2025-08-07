Can alcohol impact sleep or cause insomnia?

Can alcohol impact our sleep patterns? Dr. Lacy Anderson has the answer in today's Daily Dose.

By: Christian Hans

Alcohol may seem like a sleep aid, but health experts say it can interfere with your body’s natural rhythms.

Dr. Lacy Anderson has how it happens and what to watch forin today's Daily Dose.

Anderson says alcohol can cause insomnia and worsen your sleep, as alcohol can interfere with your circadian rhythms and delay REM sleep.

Alcohol can increase the number of trips to the bathroom at night and also increase your risk of sleep apnea.

In the short term, it can increase sleepiness because alcohol acts as a sedative, but Anderson says it also suppresses REM sleep, which leads to fragmented and less restful sleep.

"Drinking alcohol in the evening may cause you to wake up in the middle of the night and have difficulty getting back to sleep," Anderson says. "Regular alcohol consumption can lead to chronic insomnia. Even moderate alcohol consumption can reduce the overall quality of sleep, making you feel tired and sluggish during the day."

Anderson says it is important to stop drinking alcohol at least four hours before bed to prevent sleep disruption and only drink a small amount.

"Women should stick to one drink of alcohol a night or less, and men should stick to two drinks of alcohol a night or less to avoid sleep disruption," Anderson said. "Even moderate alcohol use will worsen your sleep. If you haven’t been sleeping well, try a few nights without alcohol and see if you’re sleeping better."

