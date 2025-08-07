Federal Appeals Court upholds Oklahoma ban on gender transition care for minors

Thursday, August 7th 2025, 6:59 pm
A federal appeals court has upheld Oklahoma’s ban on gender transition medical care for minors, ruling that the state’s law restricting doctors from providing hormone therapy, puberty blockers, and gender-affirming surgeries to people under 18 is constitutional.
In a decision handed down Wednesday, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Tenth Circuit affirmed a lower court’s ruling, rejecting claims from families and doctors who argued that Senate Bill 613 violated parental rights and unfairly targeted transgender youth.
What Does SB 613 Do?
SB 613 is a state law in Oklahoma that:
What Are “Gender Transition Procedures” Under This Law?
The law says these include:
What’s NOT Prohibited?
SB 613 does not ban:
Who Is Affected?
Who Can Still Get Treatment?
Key Reasons Behind the Bill (According to Lawmakers and the Court):
How Did the Appeals Court Rule?
Timeline
October 2022
February 6, 2023
February 15, 2023
April 26, 2023
May 1, 2023
May 2023
October 2023 & After
August 2025
Response
Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond, who led the state’s legal defense of the law, hailed the ruling. “My office mounted a vigorous defense of this commonsense law to protect children, and I am grateful the battle is now won. Thanks to this critical victory, our children will no longer be subjected to the lifelong consequences of these damaging procedures,” Drummond said in a statement.
Similar laws have been introduced or passed in other states and have faced legal challenges nationwide.
Oklahoma’s ban remains in effect following the ruling. Plaintiffs have not yet announced whether they will seek review by the U.S. Supreme Court.
The following is a joint statement from American Civil Liberties Union, the ACLU of Oklahoma, and Lambda Legal:
“Yesterday's ruling is a devastating outcome for transgender youth and their families across Oklahoma and another tragic result of the Supreme Court’s errant and harmful ruling in Skrmetti. Oklahoma’s ban is openly discriminatory and provably harmful to the transgender youth of this state, putting political dogma above parents, their children, and their family doctors. While we and our clients consider our next steps, we want all transgender people and their families across Oklahoma to know we will never stop fighting for the future they deserve and their freedom to be themselves.”
