Oklahoma Freshman Cornerback Courtland Guillory Drawing Early Praise in Fall Camp

Freshman cornerback Courtland Guillory is earning early praise in Oklahoma's fall camp

By: News9

True Freshman Earning Early Praise

Despite being surrounded by veterans on a loaded Oklahoma defense, true freshman cornerback Courtland Guillory is making a name for himself in fall camp.

A four-star signee from Klein Collins High School in Houston, Guillory enrolled early in January and is already one of the most talked-about young players in the program.

Venables: “He’s a Dog”

Head coach Brent Venables singled out Guillory during SEC Media Days as one of the most competitive young players he’s been around.

“Courtland Guillory, a young man from Houston who showed up on campus… A corner that loves to compete. That’s probably his best quality and trait… He’s a dog. I love that about Courtland.”

Not Just Talent — Swagger and Leadership

Guillory brings an edge to the secondary, playing with energy and confidence that has already started to rub off on teammates.

“You gotta have some swag, some confidence. When I make a play or my teammates make a play, I’m gonna make sure I get them turned. That confidence, it spreads.”

Guillory Focused on Growth, Not Hype

Even with the praise, Guillory is quick to acknowledge how far he still has to go especially in adjusting to the mental demands of college football.

“It’s tough, real challenging. We go over new installs every day, but that’s what comes with it. I’m ready for the challenge.”

Learning from Jay Valai and Veteran Teammates

Guillory credits cornerbacks coach Jay Valai for helping him improve quickly since the spring and says the upperclassmen around him, including Gentry Williams, Devon Jordan, and Eli Bowen have helped him stay on track.

“Coach Valai is one of the hardest coaches I’ve ever had. He knows my goals. He tells me exactly what I need to work on.”

“Gentry’s a great competitor. Eli, he did what I want to do as a freshman. They’ve helped me understand how to do things the right way.”

Turning the Page from a Tough Spring

Guillory said he wasn’t happy with his performance during spring practices, but feels like he’s taken a big step forward in fall camp.

“I didn’t think I had a good spring. But this fall, I feel like I’m stacking good days. I’m getting better every day, and when my number’s called, I’ll be ready.”

Scrimmage Opportunity Coming Saturday

Oklahoma will hold its first full scrimmage of fall camp this Saturday, a major evaluation day for Guillory and other young players.

He’s not trying to get ahead of himself but says he’ll stay ready for whatever comes next.

“It feels great to hear Coach [Venables] talk about me like that, but I try not to look at it too much. If I don’t bring it the next day, it doesn’t matter. So I just keep stacking every day.”

