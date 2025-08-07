Rush Springs Watermelon Festival celebrates 80 years

Rush Springs prepares for 80th annual Watermelon Festival. Hear Watermelon Queen Kylie Heston discuss heritage, community, and the iconic fruit.

By: Victor Pozadas

Rush Springs will celebrate 80 years of summer fun with their annual Watermelon Festival this weekend. People will gather on Saturday, August 9 over at Jeff Davis Park for a full day of activities, competition and good times.

This year's Watermelon Queen Kylie Heston spoke with News 9 to explain a bit of the history and explain the town staple fruit she brought with her to the studio.

Heston first gestured to the melon on the right. "So this is a 720," she said. She pointed to the other as a 'Night Train', which she described as the sweeter fruit of the two.

"It looks like a black diamond, which is what we're famous for in Rush Springs."

The small town only has a population of around 1024 according to the United States Census Bureau, but it does come with good neighbors and a tight community according to Heston.

"Whenever someone's down or someone needs help, we don't hesitate to step up and we take care of them," she said.

The Watermelon Queen said she struggled with the speeches and public appearances that was required of her to be selected, but she overcame her fears and gave the speech she needed to become festival royalty.

"If you know me, I don't like to speak our in public," Heston said. "That was a big struggle for me, but I overcame it and it was so worth it."

The 80th annual Sand Springs Watermelon Festival will be celebrating on Saturday, August 1 with the opening ceremony starting at 9 a.m.

Visit their official Facebook page to get more information on the event.