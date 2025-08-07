Remington Park's 2025 racing season set to begin

2025 Thoroughbred Season at Remington Park opens Friday, Aug. 8, and continues through Saturday, Dec. 20 with several fun events planned throughout the season.

By: Addie Crawford

-

Oklahoma City's Remington Park is ready for the 2025 horse racing season, which officially starts on Friday.

The 62-race season for 2025 includes Oklahoma Derby Week festivities, Oklahoma Classics and the return of the popular Extreme Holiday Showdown, as well as a special commemoration of the 20th Anniversary of the property’s casino opening in November.

This season features major stakes races in the Grade 3, $400,000 Oklahoma Derby and the $300,000 Remington Park Springboard Mile.

A new addition to Oklahoma Derby Day this season is the $250,000 Great West Turf Sprint, the first major turf sprint stakes in track history.

Racing during the 2025 Thoroughbred Season starts at 6 p.m., Thursdays through Saturdays. Beginning Dec. 3, racing on Wednesdays starts at 6 p.m.

More information on Remington Park racing, post times, events and promotions can be found at www.RemingtonPark.com

When is Oklahoma Derby Week?

The Oklahoma Derby Week includes various events all week long leading up to Oklahoma Derby Day on Sunday, Sept. 28.

The Grade 3, $400,000 Oklahoma Derby attracts top Thoroughbreds from around the country and could include Kentucky Derby runners from this year, including the 2024 Springboard Mile winner Coal Battle.

The day’s purses total over $1 million, spread across eight stakes races.

What are the Derby Week events?

Riders Cup Charity Golf Tournament – Monday, Sept. 22 at 8:30 a.m.

The annual golf tournament takes place at Lincoln Park Golf Course and is the largest fundraiser of the year for Remington Park Charities.

Information about sponsorships and team registrations is here.

Oklahoma Derby Hat & Bowtie Contest – Sunday, Sept. 28 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Racing fans don their finest derby attire and compete for cash prizes during the Oklahoma Derby Hat & Bowtie Contest.

The contest takes place on Track Level-North and is free to enter.

There is $3,600 in prize money to be awarded in four categories – most elegant, most creative, best bowtie and best couple.

Oklahoma Derby Day Wine Festival – Sunday, Sept. 28 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Oklahoma’s finest wineries will be on hand for the Oklahoma Derby Day Wine

Located at Festival Level-North, VIP Admission begins at 3 p.m., and General Admission begins at 4 p.m.

Participants must be at least 21 years old and present a valid photo ID.

A portion of the proceeds will benefit Remington Park Charities.

What is Oklahoma Classics?

Oklahoma Classics on Friday, Oct. 17, is a night to celebrate the state’s racing industry, with over $1.1 million in purses for races exclusively involving Oklahoma-bred Thoroughbreds.

What is the Extreme Holiday Showdown?

Thoroughbred Season takes a festive turn when holiday characters, such as the Grinch, Buddy the Elf and Santa Claus, as well as adoptable dogs and jockeys on stick horses, race down the track between live Thoroughbred racing events.

The evening also includes holiday treats, booths from participating Remington Park Charities, and a Merry Market with local vendors.

Entertainment and activities begin at 5 p.m. and all are free and open to the public.

---

