Metro child receives new bike from Oklahoma City Police after mishap

Oklahoma City Police replace local boy's bike after accidental damage during emergency call.

By: Sydney Price

Oklahoma City Police surprise a metro boy with a new bike after they accidentally ran his over.

OCPD said the mishap happened during an emergency call where one of the officers accidentally ran over the child's bicycle.

The child was not on the bike and was not involved in the initial incident, but the bike was a total loss and the boy was devastated.

Officers say with the help of their Youth Enrichment Services Unit and their partners at the Oklahoma Emergency Responders Assistance Program, a brand-new bike was delivered to the kid.

OCPD made sure this young man was riding with some new wheels and a big smile.