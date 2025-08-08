Recreational marijuana back on the table in Oklahoma with new petition drive

A new petition to legalize recreational marijuana in Oklahoma is underway, needing 172,000 signatures by Nov. 3 to get State Question 837 on the ballot.

Friday, August 8th 2025, 6:08 am

By: Christian Hans


A new push to make recreational marijuana legal in Oklahoma now has the approval to begin collecting signatures.

Oklahomans for Responsible Cannabis Action will now start collecting signatures on a new petition, which needs 172,000 signatures by Nov. 3 to get State Question 837 on the ballot.

If enough signatures are collected, voters could decide the issue surrounding legalizing recreational marijuana use as early as next year.

Voters rejected the push to legalize recreational marijuana, State Question 820, in 2023.

