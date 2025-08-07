Yukon High School students support infants in crisis with annual Schedulepalooza

Yukon High School's 8th annual Schedulepalooza takes place on Aug. 7, benefiting Infant Crisis Services. Students can collect schedules, tour the school, and donate to a good cause.

By: Madelyn Fisher

Yukon High School will host its 8th annual Schedulepalooza on Thursday. The event benefits Infant Crisis Services, an Oklahoma City nonprofit.

From 7 a.m. to 9 p.m., students can pick up their schedules, tour the school and donate much-needed items to help local infants and toddlers in need.

YHS Students have donated more than 17,000 pounds of supplies to ICS, such as diapers, formula, wipes, baby food and clothing.

"Since launching this initiative in 2017, we've been proud to partner with Infant Crisis Services to support their vital mission by donating diapers, wipes, and baby shampoo," YHS Principal Melissa Barlow saiid.

The Yukon Public School District goes back to school on Aug. 13.