New movie filmed in Oklahoma highlights America's youngest millionaire

An upcoming film drama, "Sarah's Oil," tells the story of 11-year-old Sarah Rector, the nation's youngest Black millionaire, who found her fortune after striking oil in Oklahoma.
With portions filmed in Okmulgee and Bristow, Naya Desir-Johnson stars as the titular Sarah as she fights to keep her inherited land in eastern Oklahoma. Zachary Levi stars alongside Desir-Johnson as Sarah's business partner.
The film is co-produced by Kingdom Story Company, which previously produced and filmed "The Unbreakable Boy" in Oklahoma.
"Sarah's Oil" hits theaters Nov. 7.
