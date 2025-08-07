New movie filmed in Oklahoma highlights America's youngest millionaire

Experience the unforgettable story of 11-year-old Sarah in 'Sarah's Oil' as she navigates wealth and deceit in oil-rich Oklahoma. Catch it in cinemas from Nov. 7.

Thursday, August 7th 2025, 6:51 am

By: Dan Ingram


OKLAHOMA CITY -

An upcoming film drama, "Sarah's Oil," tells the story of 11-year-old Sarah Rector, the nation's youngest Black millionaire, who found her fortune after striking oil in Oklahoma.

With portions filmed in Okmulgee and Bristow, Naya Desir-Johnson stars as the titular Sarah as she fights to keep her inherited land in eastern Oklahoma. Zachary Levi stars alongside Desir-Johnson as Sarah's business partner.

The film is co-produced by Kingdom Story Company, which previously produced and filmed "The Unbreakable Boy" in Oklahoma.

"Sarah's Oil" hits theaters Nov. 7.
