Police helicopter lands in Remington Park parking lot

By: Dan Ingram

The Oklahoma City Police helicopter "Air 1" landed safely in a parking lot after a light on the instrument panel drew the attention of the pilot.

Out of an abundance of caution, the pilot set the chopper down on the west side of Remington Park just before 10:30 p.m.

Mechanics were dispatched to repair the helicopter.

No one was injured in the landing, which was not declared an emergency.