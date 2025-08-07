OKC metro area home buyers at an advantage, others struggle to sell

Home buyers are currently at an advantage in the Oklahoma City metropolitan area, while others struggle to sell their homes, a realtor shared with News 9 on Wednesday.

By: Elizabeth Fitz

Bailee & Co., a local real estate company, said the average turnover time for a house going onto the market in the metro is around 50 days.

"During the years of COVID, it was such an intense sellers' market that buyers would go to buy a house, they'd be met with multiple offers. There'd be competing prices, and now it's the first time in a long time that buyers actually have a little bit more leverage when it comes to negotiating,” said Brian Rush, Real Estate Agent with Bailee & Co.

For sellers like Carri Rivera, however, the process has proved more difficult than she had imagined.

"We put our house on the market in December of last year. So, we're going on like 9 months," Rivera shared.

She said the Yukon home is only four years old.

"So, it's practically brand new and it has a sprinkler system, a storm shelter, surround sound, a lot of high-end appliances," Rivera listed.

She said the neighborhood is newer, and the schools in Yukon are great.

"So, there's a splash pad and the playground, and then being so close to the turnpike-- the location is so perfect and so you would think it checks all the boxes."

However, there are a lot of other homes for sale.

"There's a lot of inventory, especially in the bedroom communities like Yukon and Mustang, where there's tons of new homes being built,” she added.

Barry Whittington, with MLSOK, said the inventory has reached historic levels.

"We have more houses at the end of July, we have more houses on the market than we've ever, ever had. It's kind of back to what I would consider to be a normal level and normal being pre-COVID,” Whittington shared.

He said the inventory is great for the metro and anyone looking to buy a home.

"There is still a great amount of demand here in our city and we're growing. People have figured it out that the Midwest is a great place to live, but it's also much more cost-effective, so we're growing a lot,” Rush stated.

Whittington said there are home sellers sitting out of the market because they are locked into a 3% interest rate, but some buyers are starting to adjust to 6%, which he believes could be a new normal.

He added that 6% is historically a good rate, relative to the last 15 years.