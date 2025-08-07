Oklahoma City metro schools enforce new 'bell-to-bell' phone ban as students head back to class

Oklahoma schools tighten electronic device restrictions for 2025-2026 school year.

By: Destini Pittman

Oklahoma students will face a big change as they head back to class this fall.

With the passage of Senate Bill 139, all public schools in the state are required to enforce policies that limit phone usage during the school day. Most bans are "bell to bell," meaning students aren't allowed to use their phones from the start of the day until the final bell rings.

Advocates for this new law say limiting phone access during the school day will reduce distractions while learning, limit cyberbullying, and improve academic performance.

Cellphones aren't the only devices included in the restrictions. Tablets, smartwatches and wireless headphones are also restricted during school days.

There are exceptions for medical needs, emergencies, and school-issued devices used for educational purposes.

A list of cell phone usage policies for Oklahoma City metro public schools can be found below.

