Oklahoma City metro schools enforce new 'bell-to-bell' phone ban as students head back to class

Oklahoma schools tighten electronic device restrictions for 2025-2026 school year.

Wednesday, August 6th 2025, 7:05 pm

By: Destini Pittman


Oklahoma students will face a big change as they head back to class this fall.

With the passage of Senate Bill 139, all public schools in the state are required to enforce policies that limit phone usage during the school day. Most bans are "bell to bell," meaning students aren't allowed to use their phones from the start of the day until the final bell rings.

RELATED: Can my kid bring a phone to school in Oklahoma?

Advocates for this new law say limiting phone access during the school day will reduce distractions while learning, limit cyberbullying, and improve academic performance.

Cellphones aren't the only devices included in the restrictions. Tablets, smartwatches and wireless headphones are also restricted during school days.

There are exceptions for medical needs, emergencies, and school-issued devices used for educational purposes.

A list of cell phone usage policies for Oklahoma City metro public schools can be found below.

  1. CHOCTAW-NICOMA PARK
  2. EDMOND PUBLIC SCHOOLS
  3. EL RENO
  4. DEER CREEK
  5. MID-DEL
  6. MOORE
  7. MUSTANG
  8. NORMAN
  9. OKLAHOMA CITY PUBLIC SCHOOLS
  10. PIEDMONT
  11. PUTNAM CITY
  12. WESTERN HEIGHTS
  13. YUKON (below)

BACK TO SCHOOL

  1. When does school start? Important fall semester dates for OKC metro schools
  2. Tips to help kids adjust sleep schedules ahead of school
  3. Where to find 2025 back-to-school supply lists in Oklahoma
  4. Oklahoma back-to-school guide 2025-2026
Destini Pittman
Destini Pittman

Destini Pittman is a digital content producer at News 9. She joined the team in June 2024 after graduating from the University of Central Oklahoma with a degree in Professional Media.

logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News 9 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

August 6th, 2025

August 7th, 2025

August 7th, 2025

August 7th, 2025

Top Headlines

August 7th, 2025

August 7th, 2025

August 7th, 2025

August 7th, 2025