Ground stop issued for United flights in multiple cities, including Chicago, due to technical issues

There is a ground stop for United Airlines flights at multiple airports across the country Wednesday evening, impacting major hubs like Chicago O'Hare International Airport.

By: CBS News

United said in a statement that a "technology issue" is causing them to hold departures.

"We expect additional flight delays this evening as we work through this issue. Safety is our top priority, and we'll work with our customers to get them to their destinations," the statement continued.

The technical issues are also impacting airports in Denver, Houston, San Francisco and Newark.

United said flights that are already in the air can continue to to their destination and United Express' regional flights are not affected, but may be delayed going into some of the airline's hubs because the ground stops have caused a bit of a traffic jam.

The exact number of delays from these ground stops are not yet known, but are in the hundreds and rising.

Video taken by a passenger at O'Hare shows a line of United planes stopped on the tarmac that have recently landed, waiting because no gates are available.

United also sent a text message to passengers saying in part, "Due to a technology outage, we are temporarily holding some Untied flights at their departure airports to manage gate availability at destination airports. This may result in delays throughout the evening as we work to resolve the situation."

The ground stops are only affecting United flights. The duration of the ground stop and the resulting delays are not currently known.

This is a breaking news story. Check back with CBS News Chicago for updates.

Kris Van Cleave contributed to this report.