Judge sends deadly crash case involving Nitrous Oxide to trial nearly 18 months after teen’s death

By: Deanne Stein

A 30-year-old woman returned to court Wednesday facing serious charges, including second-degree murder, in connection with a deadly crash last year that claimed the life of 18-year-old Maddix Bias.

Sutton Petz appeared for a preliminary hearing nearly a year and a half after the February 2024 crash. Police say Petz was driving under the influence of nitrous oxide, commonly known as "whippets," when she lost consciousness behind the wheel and crashed, killing Bias, who was a passenger.

During the hearing, the state called four witnesses, including Cooper Emerson, another passenger in the car, who testified that he saw Petz inhale nitrous oxide and pass out shortly before the crash. Emerson also said that earlier that day, Petz had consumed alcohol and purchased two cans of nitrous oxide from a smoke shop, with everyone in the vehicle taking turns inhaling the gas.

The defense argued during cross-examination that no evidence of nitrous oxide was found in Petz’s body, challenging the witness's testimony. Despite this, the judge found probable cause and bound the case over for trial.

Jeff Murrow, founder of Victims Against Impaired Drivers, who lost his daughter in a DUI crash, and other families impacted by deadly DUI cases, were present in court to support Maddix Bias’s family.

Maddix’s mother, Candi Morris, is relieved by the judge’s ruling today, saying it’s a win in the fight for justice for her son. Morris is now advocating for legislative change, supporting House Bill 1933, known as the Maddix Bias Act, which would restrict the recreational sale and use of nitrous oxide while maintaining its legality for medical and food purposes.

“If this bill saves just one life, then it’s worth everything,” Morris said.

Petz remains out on bond and is scheduled for arraignment on October 20 at 9 a.m.