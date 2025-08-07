Lottie House faces unknown future for its new home

Lottie House, serving the daily needs of the Northeast Oklahoma community, is set to relocate due to space shortage. The new location remains unknown, causing concerns among its users.

By: Stephanie Maniche

Packing up boxes has been keeping the Lottie House staff busy as they prepare to move to a new location.

Where they will be moving to is still unknown, but knowing they have to relocate has some of its participants, like Leon Wright, worried.

“It means a lot to me because I don't have, support system. So, it helps me cope with it a lot,” said Wright.

Lottie House Program Manager Jolisa Slaten said it serves as the connection center for whatever its participants need daily.

“You can get two hot meals, you can get some coffee, you can get hygiene products, feminine products, anything that you are needing in that moment,” said Slaten.

Lottie House has been in its location in Northeast Oklahoma on Lottie and 13th Street for a decade.

Slaten said that because the crisis center next door is expanding, they need the space. She adds that Lottie House is having the same issue.

“We've outgrown this space for sure. Our numbers have been up. We've been helping more people, touching more lives daily and so it's not necessarily a bad thing,” added Slaten.

She said that as mental health issues continue to increase, access to help is becoming a challenge.

Slaten adds that the Oklahoma Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services provided Lottie House with the building they currently occupy.

She said they operate like a community center extending help to people on fixed incomes and needing help getting through the month.

Slaten said she is hopeful the new location can accommodate the many needs and adds, “We've toured several really nice locations but they just didn't quite meet our criteria or what we're really looking for.”