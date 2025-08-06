Fact Checking Ryan Walters: What was played on the TV during board meeting controversy?

A forensic review shows the TV in Ryan Walters' office could have been playing an '80s action movie with nudity, aligning with board members’ descriptions and suggesting the incident was likely unintentional.

By: Tevis Hillis

New details are emerging about what may have been playing on a TV in State Superintendent Ryan Walters' office during a closed-door Board of Education meeting in July. Allegations from two board members that they saw nude images sparked multiple investigations, public accusations, and political fallout. Now, a forensic report and comments from the Speaker of the House are helping clarify what actually happened.

VERIFIED INFO

What was on the TV?

Speaker Kyle Hilbert said Alias Cybersecurity, contracted through OMES, confirmed that when the TV was turned back on during the forensic investigation, it was on the Samsung TV Plus Movie Hub Channel 1204, which at that time was playing “The Protector,” a 1985 Jackie Chan film that does contain scenes with nudity. Hilbert publicly stated the movie matches the board members’ description of what they saw: unclothed women and red-and-white clothing. (This supports the board members’ perception.) Hilbert said this finding appears to rule out both intentional streaming of inappropriate content by Walters and any false reporting by board members. The TV was not connected to any of Walters’ devices, confirmed by the forensic report and Hilbert. It was connected to the state’s open WiFi and had preloaded streaming apps. The TV belonged to a former OSDE employee, and a YouTube TV account tied to that person was still connected, but the TV had since moved offices and was using a new IP address.

DISCREPANCIES OR MISLEADING CLAIMS

1. Walters claims he's been “cleared” by investigators.

False/misleading:Walters said: “We have had our name cleared by both OMES and the sheriff's office.”

Reality: Both OMES and the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office say the investigation is ongoing. Neither has publicly concluded nor cleared anyone.

OMES referred the case to law enforcement. Sheriff’s Office confirmed the case is in its infancy, and no official conclusions have been made.

2. Walters accused board members and even Gov. Stitt of lying or conspiring.

Walters publicly questioned if Governor Stitt directed board members to “lie” or fabricate the incident.

Reality: There is no evidence supporting that Gov. Stitt directed any board members to make false claims.

Board members Carson and Deatherage clarified in a joint statement that they never accused Walters of streaming the content, only that they observed it on the TV and reported it. Their claim is supported by Hilbert’s finding that the movie contains nudity and aligns with their descriptions.

3. Walters claimed no one had access to his TV.

He has implied his devices were not used and that others had no ability to control the screen.

Reality: The forensic report notes:

The TV was connected to state WiFi, meaning anyone with the one-time passcode (required for casting) and access to the office could have potentially cast content. On board meeting days, many people—including the public—can access his office.

CONTEXT

Speaker Hilbert’s comments shift narrative:

Hilbert does not blame either side. He explicitly says this was not intentional wrongdoing by Walters and also not a fabrication by board members. He encourages shifting the conversation back to education.

Investigations ongoing: