OKC police tackle officer wellness with '49 Project' health expo

By: Jennifer Pierce

The Oklahoma City Police Department is working to not only keep citizens safe but to keep their own in peak performance. The department's Wellness Unit has taken on the task of helping fellow officers prioritize their physical and mental health.

Department officials noticed a dangerous health trend taking the lives of officers in mid-life. The loss of a close friend is what led one officer’s wellness journey.

A heart attack at the age of 49 took the life of OCPD Msgt. Tomas Daugherty four years ago.

“It was shocking for me,” said Sgt. Adam Rosko, Oklahoma City Police Department. “It was an empty void for me that I never prepared myself for.”

Sergeant Adam Rosko not only lost a fellow officer, but he also lost his best friend. The sudden loss put Rosko on a journey of healing.

“It changed my life,” said Rosko.

Preparing him mentally for two more sudden officer deaths. Detective Loc Nguyen and Sergeant Michael Neely's lives were cut short due to heart disease.

“We realized all three of those officers were 49 years of age,” said Rosko.

Rosko said the Chief of Police tasked him and others in the Wellness Unit to find a way to keep the department healthy.

“We came up with a health and wellness expo for our people,” said Rosko.

Calling it "49 Project" after the three officers who passed at the age of 49. The department's first health and wellness event held in 2024 turned into a success, possibly saving lives.

“We even had an officer that was perfectly healthy and went and did a scan and found out he had a cancerous tumor,” said Rosko.

Rosko said the goal is twofold.

“We want our officers when they’re functioning at a high level so our citizens can get the best service that they can,” said Rosko.

Rosko said OCPD’s wellness initiative has caught the attention of police departments across the country that are wanting to duplicate Oklahoma City’s efforts.

The 49 Project health expo will be held on August 19th and is open to all OCPD employees and their families. It will be held at the Civic Center Hall of Mirrors from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. to accommodate all shifts.