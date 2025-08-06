Drummond leads 14-state demand for answers about Fire Aid's $100M in wildfire donations

Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond is leading a 14-state coalition demanding answers from Fire Aid about $100 million in donations collected for Los Angeles wildfire victims.

By: Graham Dowers

-

Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond is leading a coalition of 14 attorneys general in demanding transparency from Fire Aid, a California-based organization that raised $100 million earlier this year for wildfire victims in Los Angeles County.

The funds were collected during a widely publicized benefit concert on January 30. The concert was streamed across 28 platforms, with the promise to viewers that their donations would "go directly to the people who need it now." An estimated 50 million people watched the event, which featured multiple celebrity appearances.

Despite the significant funds raised, multiple reports have surfaced alleging that victims of the Palisades and Eaton wildfires have yet to receive assistance from Fire Aid or any of the partner organizations tasked with distributing the money.

“In Oklahoma and across the nation we witnessed the devastation inflicted on Los Angeles County by these massive wildfires,” Drummond said. “Oklahomans are always quick to offer help. It’s no surprise that many donated to Fire Aid to provide direct relief to victims, but now we are seeing questions about whether these donations are being used as intended."

In a letter sent this week to Fire Aid President Gillian Zucker, Drummond and the coalition requested detailed information within 10 business days, including:

The number of donors and total donations from each participating state An explanation of Fire Aid's relationship with the Annenberg Foundation Copies of grant agreements with recipient organizations A description of steps taken to ensure funds reach actual fire victims

The coalition also asked for documentation showing how Fire Aid plans to verify that donations are being used appropriately.

Drummond is joined by attorneys general from Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Mississippi, Montana, Nebraska, South Carolina, Texas, and Virginia, who all signed the letter.