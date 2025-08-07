Missing OKC Child: 5-year-old not seen since 2022, 2 people arrested

Police are searching for a missing 5-year-old child from Oklahoma City. Two people allegedly involved in the disappearance have been taken into custody.

By: Christian Hans, Jordan Fremstad

-

Officers with the Oklahoma City Police Department are searching for a missing 5-year-old believed to be endangered.

OCPD said 5-year-old London Kerr has not been seen since April 2022, when she went missing from an apartment complex in southeast Oklahoma City.

RELATED: Missing Moore Child Was Sold For Meth, Police Say

Investigators say the child's two caretakers, 39-year-old Ashley Rowland and 40-year-old Joshua Denton, have both been arrested on complaints related to child physical and sexual abuse.

The department said that, due to the nature of the child’s disappearance, there is extreme concern for her safety.

In a statement, the Moore Police Department said,

"The Moore Police Department has been made aware of an update in the ongoing investigation into the disappearance of 5-year-old London Kerr, who was reported missing in April 2022.

Last year, London’s mother, Ashley Rowland, was arrested by the Moore Police Department in connection with the case. Despite extensive efforts to locate London within our jurisdiction, those efforts were unsuccessful. As a result, our findings were turned over to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) for continued investigation and support.

Our findings revealed last year that her last known location was in Oklahoma City. Today, new information has emerged, including the release of a photograph by the Oklahoma City Police Department, believed to be of London, taken some time prior to her disappearance in 2022. London remains missing, and locating her safely continues to be a top priority.

This case remains active and ongoing. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Oklahoma City Police Department Homicide Tip Line at (405) 297-1200 or Crime Stoppers at (405) 235-7300. The Moore Police Department will continue to assist OSBI and the Oklahoma City Police Department as this investigation moves forward."





ADDITIONAL COVERAGE: