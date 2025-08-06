New OKC program helping residents avoid homelessness

A new OKC pilot program helps divert people from emergency shelters, offering early intervention and rapid housing support to prevent long-term homelessness, city officials announced.

By: Christian Hans

A new pilot program aiming to reduce homelessness in Oklahoma City has been unveiled, according to city leaders.

The Key to Home Partnership and Catholic Charities say the new Diversion and Rapid Exit program works by diverting individuals and families from emergency shelters and helping them rapidly return to stable housing.

Proponents of the program say the goal is to give people help right away before homelessness becomes a long-term struggle.

“By intervening early and helping people quickly reconnect with safe alternatives, we can reduce the number of people entering homelessness, which will free up resources for people with more complex needs,” Key to Home Partnership Strategy Implementation Manager Jamie Caves said.

Catholic Charities says the organization will embed three case managers who specialize in housing problem-solving, diversion and rapid exit at system entry points across Oklahoma City.

The case managers will engage with people and use flexible private assistance funds to support diversion interventions when necessary, the organization said.

“Diversion gives us a real opportunity to walk with people in crisis and help them avoid the pain and disruption of homelessness,” Patrick Raglow, Executive Director of Catholic Charities of the Archdiocese of Oklahoma City, said. "It's compassionate, effective, and deeply aligned with our mission to serve the most vulnerable.”

The city says the new Diversion and Rapid Exit program complements existing diversion programs for youth.

To learn more about the program, visit the Key To Home Partnership web page.