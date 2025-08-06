HEINZ and Smoothie King launch first-ever ketchup smoothie at select locations nationwide

HEINZ and Smoothie King have launched a limited-time ketchup-based fruit smoothie, available starting August 6 at select U.S. locations.

By: Graham Dowers

HEINZ and Smoothie King are turning heads with a new creation that challenges both taste buds and definitions: a ketchup-based fruit smoothie.

The limited-time HEINZ Tomato Ketchup Smoothie blends strawberries, raspberries, acai sorbet, and apple juice with HEINZ Simply Tomato Ketchup to settle a viral debate: if tomatoes are a fruit, is ketchup a smoothie?

Launching during peak tomato harvest season, the smoothie is now available for $5.70 at select Smoothie King locations across Atlanta, Chicago, Denver, Miami, and parts of New York and New Jersey, while supplies last.

Made without artificial flavors, colors, or preservatives, the new smoothie adheres to both companies’ clean ingredient standards. HEINZ contributes its naturally sweet Simply Ketchup made from ripe red tomatoes, while Smoothie King maintains its Clean Blends promise, excluding more than 75 unwanted ingredients.

The ketchup smoothie’s development followed months of product testing aimed at striking a savory-sweet balance. The result, both companies say, is a refreshing twist on a summer classic with the unexpected tang of HEINZ Ketchup.

The smoothie is available starting August 6, and customers can weigh in on social media using the hashtag #KetchupSmoothie. To find participating locations, visit Smoothie King's official website.