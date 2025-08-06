Target unveils new price-match policy. Here's what shoppers need to know.

Target is introducing a new price-match policy. See how it stacks up compared to Target's old policy that was eliminated last month.

By: Christian Hans

A new price-matching policy at Target is now in effect after the retail company eliminated its previous policy.

According to the company, the new policy would allow customers to match prices as seen on Target's online shopping platforms.

The old policy, which was geared toward matching prices at competitors such as Amazon or Walmart, was nullified by the company in July.

The company says there are some differences, but prices are mostly comparable.