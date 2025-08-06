Why are back-to-school eye exams so important?

Oklahoma health experts urge back-to-school eye exams as vision problems in children can affect learning and may go unnoticed without screening.

By: Graham Dowers

As Oklahoma students head back to the classroom, health experts are reminding families not to overlook vision checks. Dr. Maria Lim, an optometrist, spoke with News 9 about the importance of annual eye exams for children, how poor vision can affect learning, and what parents should watch for as potential signs of vision problems. Here's what she had to say.

How many children have vision problems?

Dr. Lim: "As many as one in four school-aged children may have a need for glasses. One thing that we want to catch for kids is amblyopia or lazy eye, when the brain-eye relationship weakens. That is not as common. It's about 5% of U.S. children, but we know that earlier treatment is better, so we do try to catch them earlier."

Why are these eye exams important for children?

Dr. Lim: "If there are concerns with reading, or challenges at school, or if the teacher has concerns, or the parent has concerns, then getting a full eye exam is important."

At what age should children receive vision screenings?

Dr. Lim: So, this is really a team-based approach to find kids who may have eye conditions. So, working with parents, pediatricians, schools, and your community eye care providers. So, a pediatrician should be doing vision screenings from birth, and as kids get older, that vision screening becomes age-appropriate and is tailored to the child. Students should also get vision screening in the state of Oklahoma. It's required in kindergarten, first grade, and third grade. Many schools and pediatricians' offices have electronic screeners that will pick up kids who have either a high need for glasses or risk factors for amblyopia, lazy eye. Any child who has a failed vision screening should get referred for a full eye exam.

What signs should parents be looking for when their child may have vision issues?

Dr. Lim: "Challenges at school, squinting, having trouble reading, holding materials close to their face... For some kids, if they can't see, it's hard to perform at school. And it is interesting, because I see some patients who wonder, 'How have you been doing in school?' But because of cell phones, they're able to take a picture and actually magnify and zoom in, which I think is really interesting. The kids are accommodating to their needs."

Is there anything else you want parents to know before school starts?

Dr. Lim: "If you have concerns with your child's vision, if there are any concerns for learning disability, those children should have regular eye exams. Other important things to look out for would be turning in of the eyes, drifting out of the eyes, which definitely should prompt a full exam, and frequent headaches as well.