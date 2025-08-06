What Caught My Eye: Alligator pool rescue
An alligator rescued from a Florida swimming pool, young Oklahoma horse trick riders and OU and OSU sorority rush videos caught the News 9 team's eyes this morning.
Wednesday, August 6th 2025, 9:59 am
By:
Graham Dowers
OKLAHOMA CITY -
See what's catching the News 9 team's eye on 8/6/2025.
Graham Dowers
Graham Dowers is a digital content producer for Griffin Media, with a background in linguistics, Russian studies, cybersecurity, and immigration law. He now produces digital content, drawing on global and local experience to tell impactful stories.