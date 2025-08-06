Hulu and Disney+ will be combined into one app, Disney says

Disney will merge Hulu and Disney+ into one unified app by 2026, aiming to improve user experience, boost ad revenue, and offer bundled streaming options.

By: CBS News

Walt Disney Co. is integrating Hulu and Disney+ into one app, the entertainment company announced Wednesday.

During an earnings call, CEO Bob Iger said Disney would combine the two streaming services to create a "unified app experience" that will feature entertainment, news and sports.

"This will create an impressive package of entertainment, pairing the highest caliber brands and franchises, great general entertainment kids, programming news and industry leading live sports content all in a single app," Iger said on the call. The new "unified Disney Plus and Hulu streaming app" will be available to consumers in 2026, the Disney CEO added.

Disney did not immediately respond to CBS News' request for comment.

Iger said the move would generate a "better consumer experience" and lead to "greater advertising revenue potential" by allowing the company to package ad sales together more efficiently.

"I imagine down the road it may give us some price elasticity as well that we haven't had before," Iger noted.

Disney also announced Wednesday the August 21 debut of an "enhanced ESPN App" that can be bundled with Disney+ and Hulu for $29.99/month.

The news came amid Disney's quarter 3 earnings report, which showed increases in the entertainment company's profit thanks to new streaming subscribers and strong sales at its domestic theme parks.

Disney+ and Hulu subscriptions totaled 183 million, up 2.6 million from the second quarter.