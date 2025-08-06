Newcastle students return to the classroom

Wednesday, August 6th 2025, 9:24 am
The first day of school has arrived for students in Newcastle, who head back to the classroom on Wednesday morning.
Seniors at Newcastle High School gathered earlier in the morning for Senior Sunrise to kick off their final school year.
Across the Oklahoma City metro, Kingfisher Public Schools will have its first day of classes on Thursday.
