Newcastle students return to the classroom

Students in Newcastle return to the classroom for the first day of school on Wednesday.

Wednesday, August 6th 2025, 9:24 am

By: Christian Hans


NEWCASTLE, Okla. -

The first day of school has arrived for students in Newcastle, who head back to the classroom on Wednesday morning.

Seniors at Newcastle High School gathered earlier in the morning for Senior Sunrise to kick off their final school year.

Across the Oklahoma City metro, Kingfisher Public Schools will have its first day of classes on Thursday.

Christian Hans
Christian Hans

Christian Hans is a Digital Content Producer for News 9. He joined News 9 full-time in July of 2022 after graduating from the University of Oklahoma. 

