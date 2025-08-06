Ryan Walters Investigation: Oklahoma legal analyst weighs in on possible outcomes

An investigation continues after alleged nudity aired on Ryan Walters' office TV. News 9 Legal Analyst Irven Box weighs in on what comes next.

By: Christian Hans

While the investigation into alleged nude images displayed on a TV in the office of State Superintendent Ryan Walters moves forward, a movie from the 1980s featuring Jackie Chan could be at the center of the controversy.

A report from a digital forensics firm says the television in Walters' office was set to Samsung TV Plus Channel 1204, labeled “Movie Hub Action," which is a free movie channel for Samsung TVs.

Oklahoma House Speaker Kyle Hilbert says following a self-conducted investigation, he says the 1985 film "The Protector" was playing on the channel during the July 25 board of education meeting.

Hilbert said the Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office is conducting an official investigation into the incident, and the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation has been called in to assist. The official investigation is still ongoing.

Regarding the content displayed on the TV, Hilbert says the movie, which contains several scenes with frontal nudity, vindicates Walter. However, Becky Carson, one of two board members who reported the incident, said she does not agree.

In a statement to online media outlet NonDoc, Carson says Hilbert's findings "prove that we saw what we saw ... But it does not erase the fact that [Walters] stood up in front of the world... and called us liars."

In response, Walters said the board members fabricated the story to impact his character.

"These board members decided to construct a lie to destroy my character," Walters said. "We will continue to ensure that these board members are held accountable. They should resign immediately in disgrace for the lies that they told."

News 9 Legal Analyst Irven Box joined the News 9 team to share more about the implications of the investigation and what sort of legal ramifications those involved face.

What are your overall impressions about what Walters and the board said?

A: I was watching the live broadcast of his press conference. I was shocked. I'm usually not shocked at things I see from coming from politicians, but I was shocked. I'm thinking he's got to have something to back this up. These are such outlandish statements, calling two board members, state board members, liars right on public TV, and I'm thinking, "What in the world is he doing?" Does he have information to back this up? And of course, right now, I still don't know the answer to that.

Q: Becky Carson has twice used the phrase "defamed my character, defamation of my character." Does she have a case?

A: Yes. When we look at the defamation law in Oklahoma, you've got to prove four things. One, the statement is false; number two is published. We don't know if it's false or not till we see the final investigation. Second, it was published. Third, it was made by someone who either did it on purpose or by negligence, did it, and fourth, the most important thing I think, it caused damage. Her reputation is damaged; there's no doubt it's damaged. I think that the first element is shown. That it wasn't true what he was saying, that they did not lie. Then I think there's a suit there for his defamation. As far as Oklahoma law goes, civilly.

Q: How about public officials? Because they are all in the public. How hard is it for some type of defamation case against a public servant?

A: It's difficult. There are some public officials who are immune. Judges, for example, several public officials, but as far as this case is concerned, I don't think there's immunity attached to Superintendent Walters for those statements he made. I said ... We're going to find out if it's the truth. I think if we had, video rentals of Jackie Chan movies would go up today, but the idea that this is what it was, they said they saw this, and not shown by what we think is true: That they did see [frontal nudity] views on Ryan Walters' TV in that office.

Q: Are there any criminal charges that could possibly come from this?

A: There is actually. In Oklahoma, there's a law, a criminal law, that's a misdemeanor. Carries up to 120 days in jail and a fine. This is you spreading false or slanderous rumors that are harmful; that's a criminal offense. So it does it fit in there if it's shown that he knew this wasn't true and that he was making those statements up, and all the things he said about him weren't true. There's a possibility of a criminal charge being filed.

Q: Do you think anything would change if Ryan Walters apologized for calling them liars?

A: I think it would change. I think it would make a difference to the public if he said, "Look, I'm wrong. I thought I was saying the right things. I'm wrong. I apologize to them." I think, as far as the defamation suit, that would sure water it down, maybe make it go away. As far as the possibility of a criminal charge, I think it's really extreme. I think that might do that.

Q: Have you ever been a part of a defamation suit or watched one unfold?

A: I have not. I've watched some nationally on some national TV and Court TV, and things like that. I've not seen one personally here. I've been a part of one in Oklahoma, but the elements, once you prove what that person said was not the truth, then that's the first hurdle. The last hurdle is how were they damaged? And I think it's quite evident they were damaged. They've been called liars and colluding together to stop the people of Oklahoma from getting what they want. A couple of those things are very harmful to them.

Q: How many times have you reached out asking Ryan Walters to come on?

A: I have a message. Several of us have reached out to the state superintendent, inviting him to an open platform, a conversation to come on, and he has not returned any of my texts at this point. I think it's just indicative of the climate of politics. When Oklahoma is 50th in the nation in education, and then this is what we're dealing with, the possibility that all of this could end up in courts, it's sad. It's really sad for our state and for the children of Oklahoma, especially that this person at the top of the education chain here in this state, and we're having these comments and these things come out. So hopefully this gets resolved. If it's proven that these really were the movies, I think he owes them an apology because he was wrong. Evidently, he was wrong, but we'll wait and see what the true facts are.