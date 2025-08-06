How an OHP pursuit led to arrests connected to an Edmond murder investigation

Creek County chase ends in the arrest of two linked to the Edmond murder. The suspects, Colton Beisly and Elizabeth McLendon, are believed to be accomplices of Ariana Jones.

By: Jordan Fremstad

-

Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers arrested two more people in connection with an Edmond murder investigation. The arrests happened about 90 miles away from the alleged crime. Troopers engaged in a pursuit near Sapulpa in Creek County on Tuesday afternoon and ended the chase with the suspects.

Last month, police arrested Ariana Jones, who faces a second-degree murder charge, for Nathan Richard’s death. Edmond Police officials said Jones admitted to stabbing Richard at an Edmond hotel in self-defense. However, investigators said they found holes in her story, and they also say she didn’t act alone. On Tuesday, OHP troopers chased after Colton Beisly and Elizabeth McLendon as they sped into a rural Creek County neighborhood that typically sees little traffic.

“Nothing like this,” said Esthan Pasechnick, who lives in the area and witnessed the pursuit.

Derek Carter said he saw the troopers chase the suspects while he was helping a family member with her yard.

“He pit maneuvered him and the truck kinda hit the ditch real hard,” Carter said.

Court records show Oklahoma County officials issued warrants for Beisly and McLendon in connection with the July 29 Edmond stabbing death. According to investigators, Beisly and McLendon knew about Richard’s stabbing. Investigators said they drove away from the scene with Jones.

Investigators said Jones claimed she stabbed Richard in self-defense. Jones said she tried to help one of the witnesses Richard was fighting with. Jones said she first used a taser, but it did not work. Jones said she was afraid of Richard and stabbed him.

Police said witness interviews and video footage helped them identify Jones as their suspect. Police noted in the arrest affidavit that Jones did not have any marks or bruises on her face, head, or neck that would indicate the victim attacked her.

Investigators learned Jones covered the getaway car with a tarp, according to court records. A week later, OHP troopers performed a tactical vehicle intervention to stop a stolen truck with Beisly and McLendon inside the vehicle.

Troopers took the suspects to the Creek County jail for booking. OHP officials said they will be taken to the Oklahoma County jail on accessory to commit murder complaints. The Creek County Sheriff’s Office and the U.S. Marshals Service helped during the pursuit.

“They were able to keep it in control,” Carter said.

Esthan Pasechnick will have to replace his mailbox after it was damaged during the pursuit.

“We just replaced that mailbox maybe like a year and a half ago,” said Pasechnick, with a smile.

However, Pasechnick said he was glad everyone involved walked away.

“No one was really hurt in this situation which is a great thing,” Pasechnick said.

Pasechnick and Carter walked away with a story to tell.

“Just kinda like on TV, so it’s kinda cool, you know,” Carter said.