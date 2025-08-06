Missing Edmond man found dead in El Reno, family has questions

Body of missing 79-year-old Wesley Allen identified after over a week in El Reno, amidst family’s desperate search

By: Elizabeth Fitz

A man at the center of a Silver Alert has been found dead, the Guthrie Police Department told News 9 on Tuesday.

Law enforcement located the body belonging to 79-year-old Wesley Allen along with his blue truck on July 24 near a pond in El Reno, according to Allen’s family.

Guthrie Police Department confirmed with News 9 that the medical examiner's office did not positively identify the body until Aug. 4.

Melissa Canales, Allen’s daughter, said no one notified her until Monday.

Before finding out, she said she called around to different towing companies in search of the blue truck.

“I knew which way he went because that's what it showed on the turnpike. So, I just started calling that way and sure enough, when I got ahold of [Wreckers Norwood], they had the truck."

She said the towing company told her that a body had been found next to the vehicle.

"Why didn't we get a call right then and there? Like that day? We should have gotten a call saying, 'Hey, we found him. We found his truck, but we need to get a positive ID.'”

Instead, Canales waited more than a week for answers and during that time, her family still searched for Allen.

“I know it just made us all nuts,” she shared.

Canales said she remembers her dad as an animal lover. She explained that he worked at the Oklahoma City Zoo for 32 years.

"He took care of all of the meat-eating animals, all the carnivores. So, he took care of the lions; all the bears."

He also had two mules and a German shepherd that he adored.

“He loved to hunt,” and sit outside in his backyard, his daughter remembered.

Canales said Allen also served in Vietnam.

“He would pick up the wounded and take them back to the medical area.”

The Canadian County Sheriff’s Office told News 9 that it notified the Guthrie Police Department as soon as it had a positive identification from the medical examiner, which occurred on Monday.

Guthrie Police said at that point, it reached out to the family to officially notify them of Allen’s passing.

The Department added that it’s standard procedure to wait until a body has officially been ID’d before alerting next of kin.

To contribute to the family’s funeral expenses, click here.