How to reduce the risk of heart disease

Limit the risk of heart disease with daily habits recommended by Mayo Clinic, the American Heart Association, and CDC.

By: Destini Pittman

Heart disease is the leading cause of death in the U.S., according to the Mayo Clinic. But health experts say there are simple, daily habits you can adopt to boost your heart health.

Quit Smoking and Avoid Tobacco

Chemicals in tobacco can damage your heart and blood vessels. Smoking also lowers oxygen in the blood, raising both blood pressure and heart rate. According to the Mayo Clinic, quitting smoking can cut your risk of heart disease by about half.

Exercise Regularly

The American Heart Association recommends at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity activity per week to help lower blood pressure and cholesterol. That could include brisk walking, or 75 minutes of vigorous aerobic activity like running. Strength training twice a week is also encouraged.

Eat Heart-Healthy Foods

The CDC says a healthy diet can help prevent heart disease and related complications. Aim to eat:

Fruits and vegetables Beans and legumes Lean meats and fish Low-fat or fat-free dairy Whole grains Healthy fats like olive oil and avocado

Limit foods high in salt, added sugars, refined carbs, saturated fats, and trans fats.

Get Quality Sleep

Poor sleep can increase the risk of obesity, high blood pressure, heart attack, diabetes, and depression. Adults should aim for at least seven hours of uninterrupted sleep per night.

Managing stress and getting routine checkups are also key in preventing heart disease.

-------------

Sources: