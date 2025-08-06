Arrest made in shooting following OKC Thunder NBA Finals win

Arrest made in downtown Oklahoma City shooting following Thunder's NBA Finals victory.

By: Sylvia Corkill

An arrest has been made in connection with a shooting that occurred in downtown Oklahoma City following the Oklahoma City Thunder's NBA Finals victory.

Following the Game 7 win over the Indiana Pacers, more than 18,000 fans exited the Paycom Center. Downtown thousands celebrated the city's first NBA title. Cellphone video captured the jubilation that turned to chaos when gunfire erupted around 10:30 p.m. near Oklahoma City Boulevard and South Robinson Avenue, on the east side of Scissortail Park.

"We were away from it a little bit, we were impacted by the crowd running," said a woman who witnessed the shooting aftermath.

A 14-year-old was hospitalized after being shot in the leg.

More than a month after the shooting, police arrested Kaziya Penn. The investigation began with a traffic stop on June 24, just two days after the shooting. Police reports state that officers arrested Penn after finding a chambered and loaded firearm in his waistband. The 20-year-old, who did not have a valid driver's license and was too young to legally carry a handgun, was taken into custody but subsequently released. He was later charged with unlawful carrying of a firearm.

The investigation took a significant turn when ballistics from the pistol found on Penn were matched to bullet casings recovered from the scene of the Scissortail Park shooting. This crucial evidence provided investigators with a direct link between Penn and the crime.

On Monday, police located Penn at his Midwest City home and arrested him on new charges related to the shooting. Searching his home, investigators recovered the empty case belonging to Penn's pistol.

When questioned by investigators, Penn said he saw his cousin being assaulted and tried to help. Outnumbered, he claimed he pulled out his gun and began firing "at the people who kept coming at them."