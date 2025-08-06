OKC officer’s patrol car hit while responding to call

Minor injuries were reported following a crash involving a police officer on North Classen Boulevard and Northwest 13th Street.

By: Destini Pittman

A person sustained minor injuries following a crash involving a police officer, authorities said.

The crash happened near North Classen Boulevard and Northwest 13th Street.

According to police, an officer was involved in a physical altercation with a homeless individual when the officer was bitten.

A second officer was responding to assist when his patrol vehicle, with lights and sirens activated, was struck by another car. The driver of that vehicle was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. The officer was not injured.

The officer who was bitten was also taken to the hospital as a precaution under exposure protocol.