Sooners Defensive Line earning SEC praise ahead of 2025 season

Oklahoma’s defensive line enters the 2025 season ranked as the best in the SEC, with coach Miguel Chavis emphasizing toughness, depth, and athleticism up front.

By: Jeremie Poplin

Expectations are high for Oklahoma’s defensive front this fall, with multiple national outlets ranking the Sooners' defensive line as the best in the SEC heading into the 2025 season.

R Mason Thomas, who led OU in sacks last year, returns as a key piece, but defensive ends coach Miguel Chavis says he wants more than just one standout — he’s pushing for depth and a relentless edge.

“I think it’s a mindset,” Chavis said. “I look for guys that aren’t afraid to put their face in there. I look for guys that love it. I look for guys that want to be nasty, that they want to compete, dominate, and hunt.”

Chavis emphasized the need for athleticism and explosiveness off the edge as well, adding that it takes more than just effort it takes twitch and burst.

With SEC competition looming, the Sooners will lean heavily on this unit to set the tone defensively as they look to take the next step in Brent Venables’ third season.