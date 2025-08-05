What are the health benefits of brisk walking?

Just 11 minutes of brisk walking a day can lower your risk of early death, heart disease, and cancer, according to a new study.

By: Graham Dowers

-

A recent study suggests that just 11 minutes of brisk walking a day can make a major difference in overall health. Researchers found that this small daily commitment may reduce the risk of early death by 23%, lower the chance of developing cardiovascular disease by 17%, and cut the risk of certain cancers by 7%.

Beyond reducing disease risk, moderate-intensity walking can improve blood circulation, increase bone density, and lower insulin resistance. It may also reduce fall risk, ease symptoms of depression and anxiety, and boost energy levels when performed consistently.

How do I know if I’m walking at the right intensity?

Experts recommend using the "talk test" to measure intensity. If you can speak in short sentences but not sing, you're likely walking at a moderate intensity. If you're unable to speak comfortably at all, you've reached high intensity.

Are steps or intensity more important for walking?

While many focus on step count, researchers say the time spent walking at moderate to high intensity is more important for health outcomes than the number of steps taken each day.

How can I make my walk more intense without running?

Using a weighted vest is one method to increase intensity without increasing speed or impact. Starting with a light weight and gradually increasing it every few weeks can help improve fitness without the strain of high-impact activities like running.

Does the time of day I walk affect the benefits?

Yes. Morning walks may help boost mood, walking at midday can break up sedentary periods, and evening walks may support digestion and improve sleep quality.

What kind of shoes should I wear for walking?

Wearing proper shoes is essential to avoid injury and stay comfortable. Supportive footwear helps maintain consistency and allows for a safer, more enjoyable walking routine.