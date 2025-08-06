Nude video seen in Supt. Walters' office during meeting likely movie, House Speaker Hilbert says

Alleged inappropriate video in State Superintendent's office revealed as movie scene, according to Oklahoma House Speaker Kyle Hilbert.

By: Matt McCabe, Destini Pittman

Oklahoma House Speaker Kyle Hilbert said the video featuring nude women, as reported by two state board members, appears to have been a scene from a movie airing on television.

On July 25, board members Becky Carson and Ryan Deatherage said they saw a video showing nude women on a TV in the State Superintendent Ryan Walters' office.

Hilbert said the Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office is conducting an official investigation into the incident, and the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation has been called in to assist. The official investigation is still ongoing.

Following the allegations, the Office of Management and Enterprise Services (OMES) hired Alias Cybersecurity to conduct a forensic analysis. The report found that when the TV powered on, it automatically displayed Samsung TV Plus Channel 1204, labeled “Movie Hub Action.”

After the report was released, Hilbert said he contacted a government affairs specialist with Samsung to determine what aired on Channel 1204 during the reported timeframe. According to the specialist, two films "The Protector (1985)" and "The Foreigner (2017)" aired during that period and contain scenes matching the board members’ descriptions.

Hilbert said the findings appear to vindicate Walters and support the claims made by Carson and Deatherage. He also noted that there is no credible evidence that Walters or anyone on his staff intentionally played an inappropriate film during the meeting.

In a statement on Tuesday, Hilbert said,

"I have talked to Superintendent Walters, OMES and all law enforcement agencies currently involved in the investigation, and I appreciate the diligence and cooperation of all parties involved to get to the bottom of this incident. It was an unfortunate and embarrassing situation, but thanks to the swift response and commitment to transparency, I believe we now have answers."

OSBI told News 9 that their investigation is still ongoing.

News 9 has reached out to Carson and Deatherage to learn if the movie is the same as the video they saw, but has not yet received a response.

