Moore extends school zone light hours to boost student safety

By: Anna Denison

School zone lights in Moore will stay on for longer stretches this school year, following a safety request made by Moore Public Schools earlier this summer.

The district asked that school zone lights remain flashing continuously from the time students arrive until the end of the school day, a change approved by the City of Moore and supported by the Moore Police Department, which enforces school zone traffic laws.

According to Moore Public Schools, the decision comes in response to past incidents, including one where a student with special needs briefly escaped supervision and left a school building. While the student was safely recovered before reaching the street, officials say the experience highlighted the need for continuous low-speed traffic near campuses throughout the day.

Previously, school zone lights turned on and off multiple times a day to accommodate different drop-off and pick-up times for half-day Pre-K and Kindergarten programs. The new schedule simplifies that routine by keeping lights flashing during all active school hours.

The change takes effect on Tuesday, August 12, the first day of school for Moore Public Schools.

Moore Public Schools is urging drivers to remain alert and cautious when traveling near schools. Speeding in a school zone is a ticketable offense. Lights will remain on from Monday through Friday and will be turned off on federal holidays and other days when students are not in attendance.

Below is a list of schools within the City of Moore and their new school zone light schedules:

Elementary Schools

7 a.m. – 4:15 p.m.: Central Elementary 7:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.: Apple Creek, Kelley, Winding Creek 8:25 a.m. – 4:15 p.m.: Broadmoore, Heritage Trails, Houchin, Northmoor, Oakridge, Plaza Towers, Santa Fe, Southgate, Timber Creek

Junior High Schools

7 a.m. – 2:40 p.m.: Highland East, Highland West 7 a.m. – 4:15 p.m.: Central Junior High

High Schools

7:45 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.: Moore High School, Southmoore High School

Moore Public Schools says it appreciates the community’s help in keeping students safe by adhering to school zone rules and staying alert during weekday travel near campuses.