Candy, soda to be removed from SNAP benefits under federal waiver

Tuesday, August 5th 2025, 3:34 pm
The federal government has approved the state’s waiver aimed at “reducing the purchase of nonnutritive food and drink items will enhance public health, reduce long-term healthcare costs, and align the program with its original purpose of improving food security through nutritious food access.”
According to USDA, the project is meant to “encourage people participating in SNAP to purchase healthy foods by providing a coupon, discount, gift card, bonus food item or extra funds.”
Related: Trump administration approves Oklahoma request to remove some foods from SNAP
The waiver submitted by Oklahoma DHS states, “Oklahoma is seeking approval of this waiver in hopes that reducing the purchase of nonnutritive food and drink items will enhance public health, reduce long-term healthcare costs, and align the program with its original purpose of improving food security through nutritious food access.”
The waiver states: “OKDHS will add these definitions six months before making 'candy' and 'soft drinks' ineligible.”
1. Develop and issue guidance to retailers authorized by the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) regarding the exclusion of candy and soft drinks from purchases.
2. OKDHS will continue to use SNAP Ed to promote healthy eating and nutritious food choices. 3. Monitor and enforce compliance with the waiver requirements among participating retailers.
The waiver states: “OKDHS will communicate with retailers about the items that will need to be restricted from purchase with SNAP benefits. When notified of a violation of these restrictions from a cardholder, concerned citizen, or others, OKDHS will investigate and, if true, will notify the merchant to correct it or request FNS to take action.”
“Currently, the way EBT works is very similar to a debit card,” explains Chris Bernard with Hunger Free Oklahoma. “The systems are built to recognize coded products.”
When somebody utilizing SNAP benefits checks out at the grocery store and swipes their card, the items that are included in the program are removed from the total, while the remaining items can be paid for through other methods.
Bernard explains that with the new requirements, each individual store will have to change the codes for products like candy and soda that will no longer be allowed for purchase with SNAP, to ensure compliance.
“The way you define these products will just be so challenging. It creates a lot of opportunity for stigma and mistakes and delays in shopping. You want SNAP to be seamless, you want people to be able to use it without feeling ashamed or being targeted, and this is going to create more rep tape and more administrative challenges to allow that easy flow,” said Bernard.
“It's a distraction with a stated goal that there’s no proof it will accomplish. It doesn't ban all healthy foods; it bans very small categories. It's going to take time and resources to implement when there’s lots of other important things that DHS could be focusing on,” said Chris Bernard, Hunger Free Oklahoma.
While Bernard agrees that the goal is to have healthy outcomes for Oklahomans, he says the state should be utilizing other federal programs instead of imposing new restrictions.
“We know that being food insecure leads to higher rates of diabetes, heart disease and obesity, all things the governor is trying to address with this. The research actually shows that incentivizing healthy choices works much better than restricting unhealthy choices. It doesn't change behaviors, it’s just creating more red tape and bureaucracy so we can have a talking point that sounds good,” said Bernard.
DHS response: “These changes are about empowering families through better nutrition and investing in a future where every Oklahoman can thrive.”
“We are making Oklahoma healthy again,” said Governor Kevin Stitt. “I am proud to join Secretary Rollins and Secretary Kennedy in their mission to improve the health and well-being of all Americans. It’s common sense - making sure taxpayer dollars aren’t funding the very foods that fuel obesity, diabetes, and chronic disease will pay dividends for generations. I’m grateful that our waiver is officially approved.”
August 5th, 2025
August 6th, 2025
August 6th, 2025
August 6th, 2025
August 6th, 2025
August 6th, 2025