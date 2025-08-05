Shining souls and shoes: Celebration of life service held for OK County Courthouse legend Mr. Cleo

A celebration of life was held on Tuesday for a man who left a lasting impact at the Oklahoma County Courthouse.

By: Jennifer Pierce

A celebration of life was held on Tuesday for a man who left a lasting impact at the Oklahoma County Courthouse. Many knew Mr. Cleo from the shoeshine stand he ran for nearly 30 years at the courthouse, polishing shoes just two weeks before his passing.

He was not a judge, but Cleo Fields presided over the first floor of the Oklahoma County courthouse. Mr. Cleo was the first person citizens saw as they passed his shoeshine stand.

“He didn’t even know them, but he knew they needed someone to encourage them or needed someone to give them a desperately needed smile,” said Brian Maughn, Oklahoma County Commissioner. “He polished more souls than shoes.”

Those souls gathered at LifeChurch in Edmond to share their memories during a memorial service.

“Like many of you, you’ve experienced the love, the joy and acceptance that Cleo brought every time you saw him,” said Karyn Taylor, LifeChurch minister.

Fields’ loving nature won over countless friends, including Oklahoma County elected leaders, law officers, judges, attorneys, and county employees. They said some of their best times with Fields were filled with laughter.

“I don’t know how I got to get the target for his quick wits and slick talk,” said Tony Coleman, attorney. “But it all started about 20 years ago.”

Laughs shared even from his hospital bed, as seen in a video Coleman shared of him and Fields during his final days.

Hear more about what Coleman says about Mr. Cleo:

Fields passed away at the age of 87, becoming the first person to lie in state at the courthouse. An honor his family will cherish for generations.

“You did not see him as the shoeshine man,” said Shree McConnell, daughter. “You saw him for the man he was, and for that we are truly grateful.”

Fields received military honors. He served in the U. S. Army shortly after high school graduation.

Oklahoma County Commissioners voted two years ago to declare Mr. Cleo an official courthouse legend to help celebrate his 85th birthday.