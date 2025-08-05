What to know about Oklahoma farmers markets

Oklahoma participates in USDA's Great American Farmers Market. Discover how the state's Department of Agriculture bolsters local markets and gives a boost to 'Made in Oklahoma' products.

By: Alex Cameron

In recognition of this being National Farmers Market Week, the U.S. Department of Agriculture is holding its first-ever Great American Farmers Market on the National Mall in Washington, D.C. Among the 50-plus vendors with booths for the weeklong event is the Oklahoma Department of Agriculture, Food, and Forestry (ODAFF). ODAFF is promoting "Made in Oklahoma" products at the event, in line with the support it provides to farmers' markets in the state.

Here is more about that support and farmers markets in the Sooner State:

The Oklahoma Department of Agriculture, Food, and Forestry (ODAFF) is involved in supporting farmers markets through various programs, including the Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program (SFMNP). Additionally, ODAFF works with farmers' markets to connect them with SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program) and other nutrition programs.

Key aspects of ODAFF's involvement:

Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program (SFMNP):

ODAFF administers the SFMNP, which provides low-income seniors with coupons to purchase locally grown produce, honey, and herbs at farmers markets. In Oklahoma, eligible seniors receive a $50 EBT card to be used at participating markets.

Promoting Farmers Markets:

ODAFF's efforts help to promote farmers markets as a valuable resource for both consumers and producers. This includes supporting initiatives like Double Up Oklahoma, which matches SNAP purchases at farmers markets, according to Hunger Free Oklahoma.

Licensing and Regulations:.

ODAFF, along with the Oklahoma State Department of Health, is involved in licensing requirements for farmers markets and vendors, ensuring safe and regulated operations.

Funding and Support:

ODAFF may also provide funding or support for farmers market development and promotion through various programs and grants.

ODAFF staffers say they are proud to play a key role in connecting farmers, consumers, and nutrition programs to strengthen the local food system and promote access to fresh, healthy food.