What to know about Oklahoma farmers markets

Tuesday, August 5th 2025, 6:47 pm
In recognition of this being National Farmers Market Week, the U.S. Department of Agriculture is holding its first-ever Great American Farmers Market on the National Mall in Washington, D.C. Among the 50-plus vendors with booths for the weeklong event is the Oklahoma Department of Agriculture, Food, and Forestry (ODAFF). ODAFF is promoting "Made in Oklahoma" products at the event, in line with the support it provides to farmers' markets in the state.
Here is more about that support and farmers markets in the Sooner State:
The Oklahoma Department of Agriculture, Food, and Forestry (ODAFF) is involved in supporting farmers markets through various programs, including the Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program (SFMNP). Additionally, ODAFF works with farmers' markets to connect them with SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program) and other nutrition programs.
Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program (SFMNP):
ODAFF staffers say they are proud to play a key role in connecting farmers, consumers, and nutrition programs to strengthen the local food system and promote access to fresh, healthy food.
Alex Cameron is Griffin Media’s Washington Bureau Chief, reporting from our nation’s capital on issues that impact Oklahomans. An award-winning journalist, Alex first joined the News 9 team in 1995, and his reporting has taken him around the world, covering stories in Bosnia, Colorado, Washington, D.C., Seattle, New York and Ukraine.
August 5th, 2025
June 27th, 2025
August 6th, 2025
August 6th, 2025