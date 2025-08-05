Thousands expected at Moore's 'National Night Out' community event

The 42nd Annual National Night Out is a crime prevention event on Aug. 5 with first responder safety demonstrations, local vendors, and fun activities.

By: Addie Crawford

Tuesday afternoon, over 100 community partners and thousands of attendees in Moore will come together for vendors, free food, games, as well as safety activities for all ages.

National Night Out is a nationwide initiative designed to strengthen police-community partnerships and foster neighborhood unity.

The Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages Porch spoke to Moore Police Lt. Francisco Franco to learn what the department is doing to interact with the community.

"Tonight, we're going to expect thousands of people here," Franco said. "We're going to have over 150 vendors coming out to support us, but this event is for the community."

Monday night's event is an evening focused on safety, connection, and celebration with families, local businesses, and community partners coming together in a fun, positive environment.

At 2024's National Night Out, vendors served approximately 3,000 hamburgers and hot dogs.

Where and when is the National Night Out in Moore?

The event in Moore will be in the Warren Theater parking lot located at 1000 S. Telephone Road.

The event will run from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.