Oklahoma Deer Hunting Conference returns to OKC, hunters of all skill levels invited

By: Graham Dowers

The 2025 Oklahoma Deer Hunting Conference is set for Aug. 16 in Oklahoma City, offering educational sessions for hunters of all experience levels.

News 9 spoke with conference organizer Rick Nolan and presenter Chancey Holdsworth from Buck Ventures about the event’s goals, session topics, and growing interest among new and returning participants.

What's the goal of this conference?

Nolan: "Well, we're just trying to engage hunters, new hunters, experienced hunters... We want to get them engaged. We want to educate them. We want to provide them an opportunity to get their deer hunting questions answered and just to have a good time during the course of the day."

What kinds of questions do you get?

Holdsworth: "So, I would say a lot of the questions that will get answered are from all different levels. One, from how to get started all the way to a seasoned hunter that just wants to, you know, kind of get different tips and tricks and tactics. So, yeah, I think there really is something just for everybody.

What is the target demographic?

Nolan: "Well, we focus on the adult learner. But anybody that has even just thought about going deer hunting to the guy that's been deer hunting for 30 years."

"We've had a record number of ladies sign up for the event this year. So we're expecting maybe as many as 30 to 40 ladies to show up for that."

Can you tell us about the breakout sessions?

Holdsworth: "Yeah, so like I was saying earlier, literally from your very beginner to your more advanced bow hunter, there's something for everybody from how to acquire land, whether it's permission or lease, all the way to hunting, trail cameras, using all the tools that you need, all the way from field to freezer. All those topics are all covered in a very diverse itinerary."

What are some of the most popular topics?

Nolan: "We'll have everything from Deer Biology 101 and 102 for the more advanced guy, how to skin and cape a deer. Everything from A to Z is covered in the conference."

What are you most excited about?

Holdsworth: "I'll tell you, I didn't grow up in a hunting family, and I had a neighbor that actually introduced me to the outdoors, and that had a very profound effect on my life. And I always like to see all the new guys come in, and they want to learn. They haven't necessarily had an avenue to do that. And this gives those guys a really good avenue to be able to get introduced to the outdoors and be able to learn and hopefully get out in the field."

Nolan: "Getting to see old friends. This is our seventh year of doing this and getting to see people that's come back year after year. You know, one of my favorite things about deer hunting is deer camp. Yeah. And this is almost like a deer camp with 300 people."

The 2025 Oklahoma Deer Hunting Conference will take place on Saturday, August 6th, at the Metro Tech Springlake Campus. Tickets cost $50 for individuals, or $75 for couples. More information can be found on Oklahoma Hunters and Anglers' official website.