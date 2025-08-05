WATCH LIVE: Trump to sign executive order creating task force for 2028 Olympics

President Trump will sign an executive order Tuesday creating a task force to oversee the 2028 Olympics, focusing on security, transportation, and visa processing. Learn more about how it will impact events here in Oklahoma.

By: CBS News

President Trump will sign an executive order Tuesday creating a task force to oversee the 2028 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles, the White House confirmed Monday.

The task force would oversee security, transportation and visa processing.

The 2028 Olympics will be held in LA and parts of the United States, including Oklahoma.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom has not yet responded to the news.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said in a statement that Mr. Trump had been "instrumental in securing America's bid to host the 2028 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles," and he "considers it a great honor to oversee this global sporting spectacle in his second term."

Casey Wasserman, the chair and president of the LA Olympics, said in a statement, "On behalf of LA28, I want to express our deep appreciation to President Trump and his Administration for their leadership and unwavering support as we prepare to deliver the largest and most ambitious Olympic and Paralympic Games ever hosted in the United States."

He added that since LA had won its bid to host the Olympics in 2028, "President Trump has consistently recognized the magnitude of our responsibility in welcoming the world to Los Angeles," and he praised the creation of the task force.

In Feburary, Mr. Trump signed an executive order directing the office of the secretary of state and homeland security secretary to "review and adjust" policies permitting transgender athletes and issue guidance to try to prevent them from entering the U.S. The order also directed the secretary of state to press the International Olympic Committee to stop transgender athletes from competing in women's sporting events.

Mr. Trump also chairs a federal task force to oversee preparations for the 2026 World Cup, which the United States, Canada and Mexico will host jointly.

The Trump-backed One Big Beautiful Bill Act sets aside $1 billion in federal funding to pay for security and planning for the Olympics, plus $625 million for World Cup security.

