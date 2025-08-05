Track down lost bowling pins, win big at Norman's Main Event

Main Event will host a grand opening celebration for its newest location in Norman and is calling on the community to find lost bowling pins for free gameplay.

By: Addie Crawford

An entertainment center is launching a citywide scavenger hunt for its grand opening in Norman.

Main Event says ten bowling pins have been scattered around Norman, and they are calling on the community to find them before the grand opening celebration.

The Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages Porch spoke with Main Event general manager Michael Frisby to learn more about the scavenger hunt and what the center will have for guests.

The Norman Main Event will feature bowling, laser tag, a full bar and restaurant as well as an arcade and a new "challenge room" feature.

"Our center is going to be the first center to offer challenge rooms," Frisby said. "It's going to be a series of rooms that you work through, different challenges to earn time for the boss room. Our center is the first one in the industry to have that.

The Lost Pins initiative, Frisbvy said, invites the community to search for missing bowling pins that were "lost" in shipment and have been scattered throughout the area.

Frisby says Main Event will post a daily clue for people to hunt for, and each recovered pin unlocks a VIP invite for five and a full year of free games.

Whoever finds the Golden Pin takes home free gameplay for life.

You can read the daily clue posted at 10 a.m. here.

What will the clues look like?

Sunday's clue read "This pin never misses an OU game," and was found at Gaylord Memorial Family Stadium.

Monday's clue read "If this pin had thumbs, they'd be green" and was found at Discovery Cove Nature Center.

Are there any important rules or disclaimers?

Participants must be 18 or older and a legal US resident to participate

There is a limit of one pin prize per person, and the Golden Pin winner will receive 90 minutes of free gameplay per week for 35 years.

Weekly gameplay passes are valid only at the Norman location and are nontransferable

Gameplay passes do not apply to crane games, instant win, VR, or photo booths, and prizes are not redeemable for cash and may not be combined with other offers

To see complete rules and eligibility, visit the Main Event website.