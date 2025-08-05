Longest-serving Putnam City superintendent retires after 5 decades in education

Dr. Fred Rhodes, Putnam City Schools Superintendent, announces retirement. See what his departure means for the district.

By: Madelyn Fisher

Putnam City Schools Superintendent Dr. Fred Rhodes is announcing his retirement after 50 years in education.

In a letter to board members, Rhodes says he is eternally grateful for the opportunity to serve the Putnam City community.

Dr. Rhodes has been the superintendent at Putnam for 13 years and began his career as an elementary school teacher at Wiley Post Elementary before working his way up to assistant principal. Rhodes later served as the inaugural principal at Will Rogers Elementary, where he stayed for 22 years.

Dr. Rhodes said he would like to finish out his contract for the 2025-2026 academic year.

The Putnam City School Board will now begin its search for his replacement.